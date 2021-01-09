Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

