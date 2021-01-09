Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

NYSE:ECC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.