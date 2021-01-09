Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,980.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $827,538. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,005,000 after buying an additional 616,367 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,801,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 154,192 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 451,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130,662 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

