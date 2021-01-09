easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 875 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 786.60 ($10.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 648.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,042 shares of company stock worth $7,584,102.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

