EBCoin (EBC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $964,890.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

