Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.85

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.85 and traded as low as $60.10. Eckoh plc (ECK.L) shares last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 83,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Eckoh plc (ECK.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.30 million and a P/E ratio of 51.67.

In other Eckoh plc (ECK.L) news, insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 25,000 shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

About Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh plc (ECK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.