Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

