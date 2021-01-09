Electrum Dark Hits One Day Volume of $128.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,765.70 and approximately $128.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00247228 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

