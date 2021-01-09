Elena Ridloff Sells 1,016 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $54,193.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACAD opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

