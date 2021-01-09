ELM Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,469,000 after purchasing an additional 377,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 165,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

