ELM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.