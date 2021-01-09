ELM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

ESGE stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.

