ELM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,420 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 235.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 921,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 646,465 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

