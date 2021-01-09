ELM Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $326.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.21 and its 200-day moving average is $343.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

