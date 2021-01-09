Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.42.

Shares of EMA opened at C$52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. Emera Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.45. The company has a market cap of C$13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

