Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.99.

EEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Emerald by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Emerald by 42.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Emerald by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 255,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,109. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Emerald has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

