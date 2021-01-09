Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Empire stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. Empire has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

