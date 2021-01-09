Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) (LON:EMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) (LON:EMR) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). Approximately 19,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 8,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.84.

Empresaria Group plc (EMR.L) Company Profile (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary and contract, and offshore recruitment services, executive search, as well as bespoke solutions that helps to meet the ever-evolving needs of clients and candidates.

