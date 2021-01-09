Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.22. Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 702,475 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.44 million and a P/E ratio of -47.90.

About Empyrean Energy Plc (EME.L) (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

