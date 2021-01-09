Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $6.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.