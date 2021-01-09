Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.03.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $773.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

