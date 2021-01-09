Endor Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,472.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $15,472.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00242398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00031545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.01 or 0.01290082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bittrex, Coinsuper, DEx.top, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinall and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

