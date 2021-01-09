Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDEX. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, Coinall, CoinBene, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Bittrex and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

