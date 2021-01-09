Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 723,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 177.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 145,259 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 444,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

