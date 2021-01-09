Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 379,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,608.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $95,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

