Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $2.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 99.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

