Enerplus’ (ERF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $790.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.