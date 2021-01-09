EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $749.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $754.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $763.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 982.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 67,822 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $92.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

