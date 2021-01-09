Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.81.

ESVIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 15,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.