Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 3,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Entain has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.