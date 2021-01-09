Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,241. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $102.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

