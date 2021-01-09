Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) versus (NYSE:CMT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and (NYSE:CMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Entegris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 15.03% 26.54% 12.06% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entegris and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.59 billion 8.44 $254.86 million $1.93 51.57 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entegris and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 2 5 0 2.71 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%.

Summary

Entegris beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

