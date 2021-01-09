Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 70,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 78,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

ENGMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

About Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

