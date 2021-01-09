EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $263.62

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) (LON:ESO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.62 and traded as high as $267.00. EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 1,494 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 215.97. The firm has a market cap of £85.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (ESO.L) Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

