ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. ePlus has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $995,949. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ePlus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ePlus by 22.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

