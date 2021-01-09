Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alcoa Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

AA stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

