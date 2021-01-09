Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ALTG has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.37 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.80 million.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

