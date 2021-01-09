Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

