Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of EQBK opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $344.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 504.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

