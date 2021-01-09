Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ERIE opened at $259.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.81. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.42. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

