Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.39.

TSE ERO traded down C$1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.07. 286,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.11. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.20.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

