Ethverse Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $29,014.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042602 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001415 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse.

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

