European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 469642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.75 ($1.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.76. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of £439.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.03.

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 928 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.