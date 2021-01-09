EventChain Reaches Market Cap of $243,868.22 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, EventChain has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market capitalization of $243,868.22 and approximately $19,604.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

