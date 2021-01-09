EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from EVN’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVNVY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26. EVN has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVNVY. Barclays raised shares of EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of EVN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

