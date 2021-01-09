Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $20.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

NYSE:EVH opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.44. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $17.80.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 97,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

