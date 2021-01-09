Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 311,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

