eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.17 and last traded at $66.07. Approximately 992,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 956,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.38 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,676,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,822,730.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,686,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,184,653.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,666 shares of company stock worth $21,873,050. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $21,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after buying an additional 317,346 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $6,463,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $5,667,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

