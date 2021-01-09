Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.96.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EXPE opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $56,792,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

