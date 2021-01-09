F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

F5 Networks stock traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

